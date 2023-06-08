Realme 11 Pro 5G series launches in India; check price and specifications

Realme launches its 5G smartphones, featuring powerful processors and impressive battery life, at competitive prices in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: The Realme 11 Pro 5G series was launched in India on June 8, 2023. The series includes the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

Both models feature a 6.7-inch curved display with full-HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,412 pixels). They are powered by the octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, coupled with Mali-G68 GPU. The devices offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. They are available in three different color options: Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs.24,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, and Rs.27,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs.26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs.28,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Both the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G are powered by large 5,000mAh batteries that support fast charging. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, while the Realme 11 Pro 5G supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G are both great smartphones that offer a lot of value for money. They have powerful processors, large displays, plenty of RAM and storage, and long-lasting batteries. If you are looking for a new 5G smartphone, then the Realme 11 Pro 5G or Realme 11 Pro+ 5G are definitely worth considering.

