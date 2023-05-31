Upcoming 5G phones in June 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:05 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: With Jio and Airtel starting their 5G services in India in some select cities, people who are looking to buy smartphones are considering 5G devices. Also, every month smartphone manufacturers are releasing new 5G devices into the market encouraging people to buy 5G phones.

In June, mobile manufacturing companies are launching a few 5G devices in the market. Here is the list:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The new 5G phone, iQOO Neo 7 Pro will go on sale in India in by June end. The phone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display with a 50MP rear camera and 16MP on the front, including a 120 Hz refresh rate.

It comes packed with 8GB / 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for both variants. The phone supports 120W fast charging and gets a 5,000mAh battery.

The price is speculated to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+

The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, Realme will launch Realme Pro series phones in India on June 8. The Realme Pro series includes two models – Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ .

Both smartphones flaunt a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 X 2412 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. They are packed with 120 GB of RAM, with expandable internal storage of up to 1TB.

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ batteries come with 67W and 100W fast charging support, respectively. While Realme 11 Pro features a 100 MP + 2 MP rare camera and a 16 MP selfie camera, the Realme 11 Pro+ packs a 100 MP + 2 MP rare camera and 32 MP front camera.

The prices of Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are likely to be priced around Rs 22,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

OnePlus Nord 3

Chinese brand OnePlus is planning to launch its OnePlus Nord 3 in June. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

Expected to be powered by Media Dimensity 9000 SoC, the smartphone will have a high-resolution 6.72-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display and packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 16GB RAM with 256GB storage. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and gets a 5000mAh battery. The price of the phone which features a 50MP rear camera and 16MP front camera is expected to be below Rs 30,000.