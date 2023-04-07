April 2023: 5 latest and affordable smartphones under 10,000

Here are five latest model smartphones that are both pocket-friendly and of standard quality.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:46 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Smartphones these days are more like a part of the human body. Communicating, storing information, and even for entertainment; a smartphone is a must.

While some are gadget frenzy individuals who want no less than an iPhone and will change phones every six months, others deem it just a necessary product and don’t pay much heed to its brand.

Having said that, below are a few smartphone options that are of standard quality and are below Rs 10,000. They are pocket-friendly and also have all the required features.

Moto G13

Motorola’s Moto G13 launched last Wednesday and is a perfect purchase for someone looking for a premium phone on a budget. It has two variations – 128 GB AND 64 GB storage. It is powered by a Helio G85 processor and has a 50 MP Quad pixel camera along with an 8 MP front camera. It has a 6.5’ IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate.

The 128 GB storage with 4 GB RAM variation will cost Rs 9,999 and the 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM one will be Rs 9,499. It is available on Flipkart and other retail stores.

Nokia C12 Pro

Launched in March this year, Nokia C12 Pro also has two variations – 64 GB storage with 2 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage with 3 GB RAM. Both models facilitate dual SIM. It has 6.3’ HD+ display with a 5 MP front camera resolution and an 8 MP rear camera. Android 12 is the operating system and is available in the colours dark cyan, charcoal, and light mint.

The 2 GB RAM variation is Rs 6,999 and the 3 GB RAM variation will cost Rs 7,499. It is available on the official Nokia website and other e-commerce platforms.

realme C33

The realme brand has always been known for having good quality phones for affordable prices. Its C33 version has two variations – 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage in aqua blue, night sea, and sandy gold colours.

It has an 8.3 mm ultra-thin display, a 50 MP camera, and a powerful processor. The 32 GB version is 8,999 and the 64 GB version costs Rs 9,999. It also has other variations that have 128 GB variation at Rs 10,499.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C

The phone runs on Helio G85 octa-core processor and has a 6.71″ HD+ display. It also has a 50MP AI dual camera and 5MP front camera, in addition to 1TB expandable storage. It is available in two variations – 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage in the colours lavender purple, matte black, mint green, and royal blue.

The 64 GB version will cost Rs 8,999. However, the 128 GB variations will cost Rs 10,999. It is available on all e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy F04

This phone was launched in January this year and is available with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It has a 6.5” LCD display along with a 13 MP and 2 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

It runs on Helio P35 and has a dual SIM feature. It is available in jade purple and opal green colours. It costs Rs 7,499 and can be purchased at Flipkart and other online stores.