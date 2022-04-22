Realty picks pace in new areas in Telangana

Published Date - 11:01 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Development does not have boundaries and in the case of Telangana, development is also seeing new frontiers being taken over every day as the engine of growth keeps surging forward. Inclusive and expansive progress could be how the number of new constructions in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and the Urban Local Bodies in the eastern and southeastern parts of Hyderabad can be described, as these ULBs have overtaken the number of new constructions in ULBs that are very near to Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

The growth in these localities can be attributed to the State government’s Growth in Dispersion (GRID) Policy, welfare schemes and massive infrastructure development in different parts of Telangana, a Municipal Administration and Urban Development official said.

As per data from the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS), from November 2020 to March 2022, the most number of new constructions in Telangana, after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, came up in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits (4,544), followed by in the Badangpet Municipal Corporation (3,921) and the Boduppal Municipal Corporation (2,969). In the GHMC limits, the new constructions in this same period were 15,160.

All these permissions were applied only through TS-bPASS and not through the Development Permission Management System (DPMS). The number of permission applied through both these platforms is much higher, as per TS-bPASS data.

The trend in fact caught up after global IT major Genpact announced the setting up of their technology centre in Warangal and gained in strength also after more IT giants like Cyient and Tech Mahindra began their operations in Warangal. The trend saw many new construction ventures, both residential and commercial, mushrooming in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits.

After Warangal, most of the new constructions came up in the Badangpet Municipal Corporation limits. This ULB, located in the southeastern part of the city, has witnessed significant growth in the last six years. Falling in the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency, Badangpet is near Adibatla which houses major firms like Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and other companies.

Badangpet and its vicinity have also become one of the preferred choices for people due to the availability of houses in the affordable segment. Scores of housing societies have mushroomed in this municipal corporation and Badangpet has now become the favourite place for employees working in the Defence Research and Development Organisation and other Central government offices in addition to IT employees working in Adibatla.

Another area that is surging ahead in a similar fashion is Boduppal. Many IT employees whose offices are located in the eastern part of the city have settled in localities falling under the Boduppal Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. With land prices comparatively cheaper in this area compared to the central parts of the city and the IT Corridor, many people chose Boduppal over other areas in GHMC limits. In addition to this, people who wish to stay in individual houses instead of apartments also chose Boduppal.

