Recent happenings in India you must know about

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

This article will help you deal with the current affairs section better. Here are a few sample questions with explanation that can be asked in the upcoming public examinations.

1. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding India’s 40th UNESCO World Heritage Site?

i. It is Dholavira: A Harappan City

ii. It is located in Rajasthan

A. i only B. ii only

C. Both i and ii D. Neither i nor ii

Ans: A

Explanation: India got its 40th UNESCO World Heritage Site-Dholavira: A Harappan City. India’s nomination of Dholavira, the Harappan City in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat has been inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. Dholavira site was on UNESCO’s tentative list since 2014.

2. Consider the following statements regarding the exercise INDRA-2021

i. It is a joint military exercise between Indonesia and Russia

ii. It was held in Volgograd, Russia

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A. i only B. ii only

C. Both i and ii D. Neither i nor ii

Ans: B

Explanation: The 12th edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise INDRA-2021 was held at Volgograd, Russia, from August 1 to 13, 2021. The armies of the two countries conduct anti-terrorist exercises in compliance with the United Nations’ decision on joint action against international terrorist groups. Around 250 personnel from both the nations form part of the exercise.

3. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the ‘Kisan Sarathi’?

i. It is a digital platform

ii. It facilitates farmers to get ‘right information at right time’ in their desired language

iii. It was launched jointly by the Minister for Science and Technology with the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology

A. ii only B. i and ii only

C. i and iii only D. i, ii and iii

Ans: B

Explanation:’ Kisan Sarathi’, a digital platform, was launched jointly by the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology. The platform facilitates right information at right time to farmers. It was launched on the occasion of 93rd Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Foundation Day.

4. Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the ‘Grain ATM’?

i. It is the country’s first ‘Grain ATM’

ii. It has been set up in Uttar Pradesh

iii. It is installed under the ‘World Food Programme’ of the United Nations

A. ii only B. i and ii only

C. i and iii only D. i, ii and iii

Ans: C

Explanation: Haryana government has set up its first ATM machine ‘Annapurti’ for dispensing food grains at Farrukhnagar in Gurugram, which will provide three types of grains — wheat, rice, and millet. This machine is installed under the ‘World Food Programme’ of the United Nations, and is called Automated, Multi Commodity, Grain Dispensing Machine.

5. In July 2021, which four countries have agreed in principle to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity?

A. India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan

B. US, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan

C.US, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan

D. India, Afghanistan, Iran and Uzbekistan

Ans: C

Explanation: According to the Biden administration, the United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, have agreed in principle to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity. The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing.

