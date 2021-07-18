Record internet speed by Japanese engineers at 319 Tbps

This feat has been achieved by researchers at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NIICT) and they have used existing optical fibre infrastructure.

Hyderabad: While we are still struggling with streaming our favourite Netflix show, Japanese researchers have successfully transferred data at a speed of 319 terabit per second. This is more than double the previous record of 178 Tbps. To give a context, the average Internet speed in India stands at 50 Mbps. While 1,000 Mbps is equal to 1 Gbps, 1 Tbps is equal to 1,000 Gbps. Meanwhile, NASAs backbone runs at 400 Gbps speed.

This feat has been achieved by researchers at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NIICT) and they have used existing optical fibre infrastructure, which are small tubes that pass information using light. The team could carry this speed for over 3,000 km and maintain the bandwidth it creates without any performance drops. The researchers envision this technology to be beyond the existing 5G technology – mostly like 6G.

“We demonstrate recirculating transmission of 552 x 25 GHz spaced channels covering >120 nm of S, C and L-bands in a 125μm dimeter, 4-core fibre, measuring a decoded throughput of 319 Tb/s at 3001 km,” the researchers said at the paper presentation at the International Conference on Optical Fibre Communication.

So, while we still are waiting for our movies to get downloaded, Japanese technology can help you download thousands of movies at the blink of an eye.

