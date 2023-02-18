‘Reggie’, documentary on baseball superstar to premiere on Prime Video

The platform also released a teaser in conjunction with the premiere date announcement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: ‘Reggie’, an intimate and revealing new documentary that examines the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson, will premiere March 24 exclusively on Prime Video. The platform also released a teaser in conjunction with the premiere date announcement.

Reggie is the definitive, firsthand account of five-time world series champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table.

Also Read Neera café in Hyderabad to be open for public soon

Over the course of his life and barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America: Starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party, and landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning.

Now, against the backdrop of today’s increasingly divided world, he sits down with fellow legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and more to discuss their own experiences, how far we’ve really come, and the leagues they want to leave behind for future generations.

“Coming off the recent success of our ‘Coach Prime’ docuseries, we’re thrilled to bring our customers back into the world and psyche of another iconic, larger-than-life sports figure with Reggie. Reggie’s impact on the game of baseball has been defined as much by the work he has done off the field as his clutch heroics on the field, and we’re very proud to be working with this living legend to tell his authoritative story,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content.

‘Reggie’ is directed by Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton, from BRON Studios, Delirio Films, and Red Crown Productions, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

Teaser link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV1SGpYSVRs