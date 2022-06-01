Regina’s next ‘Utsavam’ depicts struggles of theatre artistes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:23 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Regina Cassandra, who has been a busy bee doing films on OTT and mainstream, is now part of a riveting story that reflects the struggles of theatre artistes. The film titled ‘Utsavam’ depicts the relevance of theatre in the evolving times of mainstream cinema.

The film features senior artistes Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Prema, Brahmanandam, Ali, Raghu Babu, LB Sriram, and Priyadarshi, among several other actors. Newcomer Dilip Prakash is playing the protagonist in the film while Regina is the female lead.

‘Utsavam’ is being helmed by debutante Arjun Sai who is a theatre actor himself. The film is being produced by Suresh Patil under the banner Hornbill Pictures. The film has wrapped up the shoot recently.

Shot in various locations in Telugu States, Kerala, West Bengal, and Nepal, the film portrays the struggles of Surabhi Nataka Mandali, a group of theatre artistes. Music is rendered by Anup Rubens while cinematography is by Rasool Ellore.