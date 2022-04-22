Regional Ring Road: Notification for land acquisition issued for two units

Published Date - 10:05 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: The efforts to construct northern part of Regional Ring Road (RRR) covering 158 kms gained momentum with the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways issuing gazette notifications for land acquisition in two units and seeking objections, if any for the acquisition. The notifications issued for two units include Yadadri-Bhongir requiring acquisition of 208.6 hectares and Andhole-Jogipet unit for 108.94 hectares.

According to the notification, any objections to the acquisition should be submitted within 21 days. In the notifications, all the details, including Survey numbers, type of land, nature of land, area have been shared. The objections should be made in writing to competent authority. In the Andole-Jogipet unit, the Competent Authority is Revenue Divisional Officer. After enquiry, if any, the Competent Authority, issues orders either allowing or disallowing the objections.

Similarly, for the Yadadri-Bhongir unit, the Competent Authority is Additional Collector. The Ministry would be issuing six more notifications for six units for taking up the land acquisition for the northern part of RRR, which covers Sangareddy- Narsapur-Toopran-Gajwel-Yadadri-Choutuppal route.

The Ministry has already accorded National Highway status to the Northern part of RRR, which is being constructed to cover 340 kms. The State Government apart from allocating Rs.500 crore in the budget, has sought National Highway status for Southern part, covering 182 kms.

