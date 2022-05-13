Register on DEET to end your job search

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday.
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13,000/Month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Male and Female Both Can Apply
Good Communication Skills required,
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena
Position: Sales Executive
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: 14K-17K petrol allowance Incentives
Qualification: 10th and above (Candidates should have 2 wheeler and License or DL)
Location: Yelahanka, K R Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu
No of Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9845066501
Fortune Group Automobile Dealership
Position: Sales Executives
Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma holders with Sales Experience
Gender – Males / Female
Communication Skill – English / Hindi / Telugu
Salary: 12k to 15k Performance based Incentives
Location: Tolichowki (Hyderabad)
Contact: Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: upto 4L Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: 1L-2L/ annum
JD: Candidates has to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Upto 20,000 Incentives
Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates or degree
Hindi & English – Fluency must
Bike & License – Must
Salary range: 18K- 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Accura Networks Marketing pvt. Ltd.
Title: Service technician
Minimum Qualification: not required
Salary: 11K above incentives
Experience: Not required
Skills required: None
Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Panjagutta, Kondapur
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job description:
Support Organization in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc.
Managing Attendance, Statutory Compliance & Mediclaim
Preparing & Updating Mis reports related to HR Activities
Responsible for Employee Employment & Employee Relation Activities
No Of Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age Limit: Below 32Years
Experience: Min 6 Months to 3 Years in Direct Sales.
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 8688496425
ARK FINSERV
Position: Telecallers 50
Qualification: Minimum inter
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: Minimum knowledge of system
Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking Recovery, all types of recovery, Outbound process.
Contact: 9493083018
Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd
Position: CSR/CSA’s
Work Experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6months in any retail.
Job Locations: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)
Salary: Around 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com
LOT Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executive
Experience: 0-6 months
Location: Lot Tower,D.No:1-98/8/5/A, Image Gardens Lane, Madhapur, Hyderabad – 500081
Qualification: Intermediate And Above
No of Vacancies: 3
Contact: 7330624555
Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12 or any Degree
Salary: 15,000/Month Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact number: 8978707207
eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Contact Number: 8886660788
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
No Of Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
No Of Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
No Of Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
No Of Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette
Location: Hyderabad
No Of Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (Only Female)
Experience: 0-3 Years
Salary: 11,000 -20,000 /Month
Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Height : Above 5’4”
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
LIC India
Job Role : Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location : Peddapalli
Age : 23-24yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807
G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs
Height 5’5 inches minimum
Weight 60 kgs
Good eye sight
No skin Diseases
Contact Person: Vijay Kumar
Contact Number: 9100984926
