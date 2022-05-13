| Register On Deet To End Your Job Search

Register on DEET to end your job search

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:02 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Jobseekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready?

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13,000/Month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location- Hyderabad

Male and Female Both Can Apply

Good Communication Skills required,

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena

Position: Sales Executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: 14K-17K petrol allowance Incentives

Qualification: 10th and above (Candidates should have 2 wheeler and License or DL)

Location: Yelahanka, K R Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu

No of Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9845066501

Fortune Group Automobile Dealership

Position: Sales Executives

Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma holders with Sales Experience

Gender – Males / Female

Communication Skill – English / Hindi / Telugu

Salary: 12k to 15k Performance based Incentives

Location: Tolichowki (Hyderabad)

Contact: Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: upto 4L Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass.

Salary: 1L-2L/ annum

JD: Candidates has to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Upto 20,000 Incentives

Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree

Hindi & English – Fluency must

Bike & License – Must

Salary range: 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Accura Networks Marketing pvt. Ltd.

Title: Service technician

Minimum Qualification: not required

Salary: 11K above incentives

Experience: Not required

Skills required: None

Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Panjagutta, Kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job description:

Support Organization in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc.

Managing Attendance, Statutory Compliance & Mediclaim

Preparing & Updating Mis reports related to HR Activities

Responsible for Employee Employment & Employee Relation Activities

No Of Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32Years

Experience: Min 6 Months to 3 Years in Direct Sales.

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 8688496425

ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers 50

Qualification: Minimum inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking Recovery, all types of recovery, Outbound process.

Contact: 9493083018

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSA’s

Work Experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6months in any retail.

Job Locations: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)

Salary: Around 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

LOT Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executive

Experience: 0-6 months

Location: Lot Tower,D.No:1-98/8/5/A, Image Gardens Lane, Madhapur, Hyderabad – 500081

Qualification: Intermediate And Above

No of Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7330624555

Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12 or any Degree

Salary: 15,000/Month Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact number: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact Number: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

No Of Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

No Of Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

No Of Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

No Of Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

No Of Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only Female)

Experience: 0-3 Years

Salary: 11,000 -20,000 /Month

Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Height : Above 5’4”

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

LIC India

Job Role : Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location : Peddapalli

Age : 23-24yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807

G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs

Height 5’5 inches minimum

Weight 60 kgs

Good eye sight

No skin Diseases

Contact Person: Vijay Kumar

Contact Number: 9100984926

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, website: www.workruit.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .