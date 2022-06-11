| Register On Deet To End Your Job Search 2

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:44 AM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any degree

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23 – 24yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Delivery Boys

Qualification & experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000, PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000, PF& ESI

Qualification: 12th pass or above, fresher’s can apply

Gender: Male / Female

Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 27,050

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Qualification: BTech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000, PF&ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification:- 12th or any graduate

Salary: Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing

Salary: Up to 4L benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing

Qualification: Any graduates or degree

Salary range: 18K to 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact Mail ID: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate, to sell and deal with customers

Qualification: 10th pass.

Salary: 1L-2L/ annum

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (real estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to 20,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Accura networks marketing Pvt. Ltd

Title: Service technician

Minimum Qualification: not required

Salary: 11k above incentives

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32 years

Experience: Min 6 months to 3 years in Direct Sales

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 8688496425

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSA’s

Work experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6months in any retail

Job Locations: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)

Salary: Around 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12 or any Degree

Salary: Rs 15,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: Rs 12,000 to 20,000

Location: Punjagutta

Contact: 8886660788

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location- Hyderabad

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Fortune Group Automobile Dealership

Position: Sales Executives

Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma holders with Sales Experience

Communication Skill: English / Hindi / Telugu

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 Incentives

Location: Tolichowki

Contact: email CV to hr@fortuneford.com

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com