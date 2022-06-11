Register on DEET to end your job search

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 Years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any degree
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
LIC India
Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23 – 24yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Delivery Boys
Qualification & experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000, PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000, PF& ESI
Qualification: 12th pass or above, fresher’s can apply
Gender: Male / Female
Contact: 9811025640
paradigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 27,050
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Qualification: BTech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000, PF&ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
SantaIndia
Position: Sr. Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification:- 12th or any graduate
Salary: Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing
Salary: Up to 4L benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing
Qualification: Any graduates or degree
Salary range: 18K to 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact Mail ID: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate, to sell and deal with customers
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: 1L-2L/ annum
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (real estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Accura networks marketing Pvt. Ltd
Title: Service technician
Minimum Qualification: not required
Salary: 11k above incentives
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age Limit: Below 32 years
Experience: Min 6 months to 3 years in Direct Sales
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 8688496425
Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd
Position: CSR/CSA’s
Work experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6months in any retail
Job Locations: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)
Salary: Around 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com
Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12 or any Degree
Salary: Rs 15,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8978707207
eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: Rs 12,000 to 20,000
Location: Punjagutta
Contact: 8886660788
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Fortune Group Automobile Dealership
Position: Sales Executives
Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma holders with Sales Experience
Communication Skill: English / Hindi / Telugu
Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 Incentives
Location: Tolichowki
Contact: email CV to hr@fortuneford.com
