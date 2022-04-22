| Register Today And Let Deet Help To Find A Job

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt Ltd

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: up to Rs 4 lakh benefits

Languages: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9032003244

E-mail: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary: As per industry standard (PF, medical, performance incentive)

Location: Hyderabad

Both male and female can apply, good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Fortune Group Automobile Dealership

Position: Sales Executives

Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma holders with Sales Experience

Communication Skill: English / Hindi / Telugu

Salary: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 (performance based incentives)

Location: Tolichowki

Contact: Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass

Salary: Rs1 lakh – Rs 2 lakh/ annum

Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers in the KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp

Mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Upto Rs 20,000 Incentives

Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR

Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp

Mail your resume to contact@absol.tech

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree

Languages: Hindi and English – fluency must

Bike and Licence – Must

Salary range: Rs 18,000 – Rs 27,000

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Accura networks marketing Pvt Ltd

Designation: Service technician

Salary: Rs 11,000 above incentives

Experience: Not required

Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support Organisation in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, Managing Attendance, Statutory Compliance

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32 years

Experience: Min 6 months to 3 years in Direct Sales

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact:-8688496425

Ark Finserv

Position: Telecallers 50

Qualification: Min Inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking Recovery, all type of recovery, out bound process

Contact: 9493083018

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSA’s

Work Experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail

Job Locations: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & above (Female & male both can apply)

Salary: Around Rs 11,000 take-home with attendance bonus, ESI and PF

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena

Position: Sales Executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 14,000 – Rs 17,000 petrol allowance incentives

Qualification: 10th and above (Candidates should have 2 wheeler and License or DL)

Location: Yelahanka, KR Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9845066501

LOT Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executive

Experience: 0-6 months

Location: Lot Tower, D.No:1-98/8/5/A, Image Gardens Lane, Madhapur

Qualification: Intermediate and above

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7330624555

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not required

Contact: 9133131989

Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12 or any degree

Salary: Rs 15,000/month Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 20,000/month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact Number: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12, 000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10000 to Rs 12000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Gynecologist

Location: Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Kakinada, Samarlakota, West Godavari, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

Experience: 0-10 yrs

Qualification: MBBS and MD/MS/DGO/DNB (ObG)

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9032107007

Email ID: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only Female)

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 11,000 – Rs 20,000/month

Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Height: Above 5’4

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs

Height 5’5 inches minimum, weight 60 kgs, good eye sight

Contact: 9100984926

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

