| Register Today And Let Deet Help To Find A Job 2

Register today and let DEET help to find a job

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Is your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key. With it, you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is register, choose a resume template, add your details to the resume, and download & share your resume. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Gynaecologist

Location: Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Kakinada, Samarlakota, West Godavari, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

Experience: 0-10 years

Qualification: MBBS and MD/MS/DGO/DNB (ObG)

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9032107007

Email ID: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience

Salary – As per industry standards/ PF Medical Performance Incentive

Location – Hyderabad

Male and Females can apply, good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena

Position: Sales Executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: 14K-17K petrol allowance, incentives

Qualification: 10th and above (Candidates should have two-wheeler and DL)

Location: Yelahanka, KR Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9845066501

Fortune Group Automobile Dealership

Position: Sales Executives

Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma-holders with sales experience

Communication Skills – English/Hindi/Telugu

Salary: 12k to 15k, Performance-based incentives

Location: Tolichowki

Contact: Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (2021 & 2022 pass outs also eligible)

Salary: up to Rs 4L, Benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass.

Salary: 1L-2L/ annum

Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers in KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000, Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20000, incentives

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Position: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree, Hindi & English fluency must

Bike and license must

Salary range: 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Accura networks marketing

Position: Service Technician

Minimum Qualification: not required

Salary: 11k above, incentives

Experience: not required

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32 years

Experience: 6 months to 3 years in Direct Sales

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact:-8688496425

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSAs

Work Experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail.

Job Locations: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Males both can apply)

Salary: Around 11K take home with attendance bonus, ESI, and PF

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

LOT Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executive

Experience: 0-6 months

Location: Lot Tower, Madhapur

Qualification: Intermediate and above

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7330624555

Yannick Tech Systems

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13000/Month, PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Advaita Global IT Labs

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12 or any Degree

Salary: 15000/Month, Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10000 to 12000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months to 1 year preferably from real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate — experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only female)

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: 11,000 -20,000 /Month

Language: Good communication skills in Telugu and English

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location : Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .