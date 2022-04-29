Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Register today and let DEET help to find a job

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 29 April 22
Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Is your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key. With it, you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is register, choose a resume template, add your details to the resume, and download & share your resume. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Gynaecologist

Location: Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Kakinada, Samarlakota, West Godavari, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh
Experience: 0-10 years

Qualification: MBBS and MD/MS/DGO/DNB (ObG)

Vacancies: 10
Contact: 9032107007
Email ID: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience
Salary – As per industry standards/ PF Medical Performance Incentive
Location – Hyderabad
Male and Females can apply, good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena
Position: Sales Executive
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: 14K-17K petrol allowance, incentives
Qualification: 10th and above (Candidates should have two-wheeler and DL)
Location: Yelahanka, KR Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu
Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9845066501

Fortune Group Automobile Dealership
Position: Sales Executives

Qualification: Any Degree / Diploma-holders with sales experience

Communication Skills – English/Hindi/Telugu

Salary: 12k to 15k, Performance-based incentives
Location: Tolichowki
Contact: Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (2021 & 2022 pass outs also eligible)
Salary: up to Rs 4L, Benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: 1L-2L/ annum
Candidates have to sell and deal with the customers in KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000, Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20000, incentives

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Position: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree, Hindi & English fluency must

Bike and license must

Salary range: 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700

Accura networks marketing

Position: Service Technician

Minimum Qualification: not required

Salary: 11k above, incentives

Experience: not required

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age Limit: Below 32 years
Experience: 6 months to 3 years in Direct Sales
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact:-8688496425

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSAs

Work Experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail.
Job Locations: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Males both can apply)
Salary: Around 11K take home with attendance bonus, ESI, and PF
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

LOT Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executive
Experience: 0-6 months
Location: Lot Tower, Madhapur
Qualification: Intermediate and above

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7330624555

Yannick Tech Systems
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13000/Month, PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Advaita Global IT Labs
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12 or any Degree
Salary: 15000/Month, Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Contact: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10000 to 12000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months to 1 year preferably from real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate — experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)
Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in

Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (Only female)
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: 11,000 -20,000 /Month
Language: Good communication skills in Telugu and English

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location : Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

