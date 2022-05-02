Registration for police jobs from May 2; total of 17,291 vacancies notified

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 12:52 AM, Mon - 2 May 22

Hyderabad: Registration for recruitment notifications issued by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board is all set to commence on May 2 and conclude on May 20. The police job aspirants can apply online on the Board’s website https://www.tslprb.in/

The Board had issued six recruitment notifications for a staggering 17,291 vacancies in the departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services, Prisons & Correctional Services, Transport and Prohibition & Excise. Of the total vacancies, 14,881 are Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil)/equivalent posts and 541 are SCT SI (Civil)/ equivalent posts.

Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories applying for the posts of SCT SI (Civil/AR/SAR CPL/TSSP), SI in Special Protection Force Department, SFO in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services department have to pay a fee of Rs.1,000 (Rs.500 for SC and ST candidates) towards the registration. Likewise, OC and BC aspirants for Constable, Firemen and Warder jobs have to pay Rs.800 (Rs.400 for SC and ST candidates) towards the registration fee.

Candidates applying for the SI (Civil) posts must possess a degree from any university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act of the State or of any institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification as of July 1, 2022. For the Police Constable and equivalent posts, the candidates must have intermediate or equivalent qualifications recognised by the State government as of July 1, 2022.

Applicants possessing higher qualifications than the prescribed one will also be considered on par with the candidates who possess prescribed qualifications.

The recruitment to the SI jobs will be a three-stage process with a Preliminary Written Test, a Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurements, and Final Written Examination.

The preliminary written test will be conducted covering Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning/Mental Ability (100 questions) and General Studies (100 questions) subjects carrying 200 marks. In order to qualify in the preliminary written paper, candidates have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent of the marks.

Candidates clearing the preliminary test will be called for physical efficiency test and physical measurements. Those who make the cut have to appear for the final written examination which consists of paper-I (English), paper-II (Telugu/Urdu), paper-III (Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability) and paper-IV (General Studies).

The selection procedure for Police Constable comprises a preliminary written test, physical efficiency test, and physical measurements. For detailed notifications, visit the website https://www.tslprb.in/.

