Reliance Digital to launch first phase of Digital India Sale from July 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital has launched its first phase of Digital India Sale, the biggest electronics sale, starting July 14.

A plethora of offers and discounts are available including an instant discount of up to Rs.10,000 on leading credit and debit cards and a price match guarantee. Customers can avail these limited period offers till July 16 from any Reliance Digital stores or My Jiostores or log on to www.reliancedigital.in.

Along with easy financing and EMI options, customers can also avail the latest tech, the fastest delivery and installation on a wide range of products.

Customers can explore the newly launched OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G series, starting at just Rs. 39,999, upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at Rs. 1,06,999 while the laptop deals include Dell Inspiron 3511 with an Intel 11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage, for Rs. 49,499, and HP Pavilion 15 with an Intel 12th Gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, priced at Rs.53,499 (price after the exchange programme, cashback, and promo). Offers are also available on TV, washing machines refrigerators.

