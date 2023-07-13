L&T, NCC compete for Hyderabad Airport Metro project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Two major infrastructure companies – L&T Ltd and NCC Ltd (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company), are competing for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project.

The bids for the Rs 5,688 crore tender for selection of Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor for the Airport Metro were opened at Metro Rail Bhavan here on Thursday. Two bids were received and major infrastructure companies L&T Ltd & NCC Ltd were competing bidders for the project, a press release said.

Both the companies have submitted voluminous documents highlighting their respective project execution experience, technical and financial strengths, audited financial statements etc., apart from security deposit of Rs 29 crore each in the form of bank guarantees, said NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML).

The bid documents containing details will be scrutinized by the experts of Systra-led General Consultants and HAML senior technical officers. The evaluation of bids would take about 10 days and the evaluation and recommendations of the HAML would be submitted to the government, Reddy added.

