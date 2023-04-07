Relive magic of cinema with Tata Play Telugu Classics

Telugu Classics will bring a vast spectrum of genres, including popular and celebrated movies from the ’50s-’90s era featuring superstars such as Chiranjeevi, NTR, ANR Balakrishna, Savitri, Krishna Kumari, and many more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Tata Play has expanded its regional foothold with the launch of its new value-added service – Telugu Classics – to bring alive the magic of iconic old Telugu movies. This dedicated platform will transport viewers back to the ’50s to the ’90s era of Telugu cinema and recreate the magic of golden cinema.

Telugu Classics will bring a vast spectrum of genres, including popular and celebrated movies from the ’50s-’90s era featuring superstars such as Chiranjeevi, NTR, ANR Balakrishna, Savitri, Krishna Kumari, and many more. Viewers will see cult films like ‘Lava Kusa’ (1963), ‘Challenge’ (1984), ‘Suvarna Sundari’ (1957), ‘Khaidi’ (1983), and ‘Vetagadu’ (1979), spanning from the monochrome to the colour movie era.

Along with movies, the service will also showcase handpicked TV shows and songs from the yesteryear era. A special and exclusive segment called ‘Vendithera Vaelpulu’ will showcase the biographies on superstars of Telugu cinema on weekends. The programming will also have short content like best scenes and dialogues from classic movies that will entertain the audiences in between movies.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri said, “We are happy to announce Tata Play Telugu Classics as an addition to the vast library of value-added services on Tata Play. Through this expansion, we aim to provide our viewers with an opportunity to relive the golden era of Telugu cinema. I specially want to thank our partner Shemaroo Entertainment for helping us curate this service.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Tata Play to bring exceptional Telugu classic films to audiences across India. This new service is aimed at presenting the best of Telugu cinema from the 1950s to the 1990s. The teams are eagerly looking forward to unveiling this new service for Tata Play subscribers,” said Sandeep Gupta, COO of Broadcasting at Shemaroo Entertainment.