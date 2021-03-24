Relocate street vendors across Charminar: HC directs govt

The court stated that the GHMC should have maintained a proper record of unregistered street vendors and relocate them in order not to curtail their freedom under right to trade and occupation

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Wednesday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to provide facilities to relocate unregistered street vendors across Charminar without disturbing the development activity. An appeal has been filed before the court against a petition filed by Jewellers and Sarafa Association stating that street vendors were disrupting the smooth functioning of the permanent shops in Charminar. The court stated that the GHMC should have maintained a proper record of unregistered street vendors and relocate them in order not to curtail their freedom under right to trade and occupation. The State government has been given permission to peruse orders pertaining to hawkers and since both are pending adjudication, they can be discussed simultaneously. The matter was posted to June 13.

Judicial staff case

The panel disposed of a writ filed by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Employees Associations for implementing the recommendations made by the Shetty Commission on creation of cadre of Bench Clerks l, ll and lll, Protocol staff and Stenographers in the judicial wing of the State. This issue was previously discussed with the Chief Minister and was placed before the Cabinet.

AP MFI Act

The panel allowed the joining of the government of Telangana to a batch of writ petitions challenging the Andhra Pradesh Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending) Act, 2010. The panel was hearing a bunch of pleas remanded to the court by the apex court. The initial challenge was to the Act made by the erstwhile State Legislature. The earlier High Court had closed the writ petitions keeping in view a similar Act ending before Parliament. The SC set aside the closure of the writ pleas and remanded the matter to be heard by the Telangana High court afresh. The writ petitions are filed by SKS Micro Finance Limited and a few others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .