Remarks on Allopathy: SC seeks response of Centre, two states and IMA on Ramdev’s plea

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh, which also issued notice to the Indian Medical Association, sought their responses within four week

By PTI Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought the response of the Centre, Bihar and Chhattisgarh on yoga exponent Ramdev’s petition seeking a stay on proceedings in multiple FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid pandemic.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh, which also issued notice to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), sought their responses within four weeks.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Ramdev, said he had made a statement in 2021 that he does not believe in allopathic medicines to which some doctors took offence and lodged multiple cases against him.

The bench said, “Do you want us to quash the FIRs or consolidate them? You cannot have both. If you want to quash, then remedy lies in a different forum.” Dave referred to various verdicts of the apex court and said when multiple criminal proceedings are initiated from the same statement, a petition can be filed in the top court urging it to club the FIRs.

“The statement is one, but people in different states have taken offence to it. There is one FIR in Patna, the other one is in Chhattisgarh. There are various other complaints made by various doctors and associations in other places. It would be difficult to approach different high courts,” he said.

Dave contended that Ramdev’s comment does not amount to any criminal offence and that he apologised the very next day.

Senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for IMA, said no case is pending in Delhi but the petitioner (Ramdev) has sought clubbing together and transferring the FIRs lodged in Patna and Raipur to New Delhi.

He said during the pandemic Ramdev came out with a medicine called ‘Coronil’ and claimed it can cure COVID-19.

Dave said the IMA is jumping the gun and appearing without any formal notice in the matter. He added no state has recorded its appearance in the matter.

The bench then asked all the respondents including the Centre, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and IMA to file their replies.

As an interim relief, Ramdev has sought a stay on investigation on the criminal complaints.

The IMA has lodged complaints in Bihar and Chhattisgarh over Ramdev’s remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the pandemic.

The Patna and Raipur chapters of the IMA have lodged the complaints alleging his remarks are likely to cause prejudice to the Covid control mechanism and may dissuade people from availing proper treatment.

The yoga guru has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Ramdev, whose statements stirred a nationwide debate on Allopathy versus Ayurveda had, however, withdrawn them after receiving a letter from then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who had called his remarks “inappropriate”.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA), meanwhile, has sought permission to become a party to the case, alleging that Ramdev insulted Allopathy and “instigated” people to disregard vaccines and treatment protocols.

The DMA, having 15,000 doctors as members, has claimed that Ramdev’s Patanjali earned over Rs 1,000 crore by selling Coronil kits which were not approved by the competent authority.

