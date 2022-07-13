Rescue operation on for missing scribe in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:56 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Jagtial: Rescue operation is being continued to trace the scribe, who got swept away in flood water of a local rivulet in between Ramojipet-Bhupathipur of Raikal mandal on Tuesday evening.

Though the rescue team managed to find the car, wherein the scribe was travelling at the time of incident, the vehicle is not yet retrieved due to heavy water flow.

NTV reporter Jameer, who went to Bornapalli of Raikal mandal to cover the rescue operation by NDRF team to evacuate nine agricultural labourers stranded in Kurru (Island) located in the middle of Godavari river, returned to Jagtial when he came to know that his daughter was injured.

Jameer along with another person Ershad returned in a car. While Ershad was driving the vehicle, Jameer sat in the rear seat. They waited for some time in Bhupathipur as the local rivulet was in spate. Based on the local peoples’ advice that it was possible to cross the stream if the car was driven in the first gear, they dared to cross the rivulet.

However, when they reached middle of the stream, the car got spluttered to a halt and got washed away in the flood water. Though Ershad managed to escape by coming out from the vehicle, the scribe got washed away along with the car.

According to Ershad, “While I was trying to open the door to come out from the vehicle, Jameer had also tried to open the door. However, in a hurry, I failed to observe whether Jameer came out of the car. After swimming for some distance along with the flood, I managed to stop by catching a tree and came out from the water”.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and continued the rescue operation till midnight. The rescue operation continued in the morning.

On the other hand, some journalists were struck in Bhupathipur on their way back to Jagtial. Knowing about it, local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar managed to reach them at around 2 am by travelling in another route and brought them back to Jagtial.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .