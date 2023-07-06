Research methodology course for army, navi and IAF officers conducted at OU

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Department of Political Science, Osmania University (OU), conducted a research methodology course for HACC (Higher Air Command Course) for 43 officers from Indian Army, Air Force and Navy from July 3 to 6 at Arts College.

The officers were pursuing their Masters in International Relations from OU. During the four-day course, they were exposed to various nuances of research that would facilitate their research pursuits.

Addressing the valedictory session on Thursday, Arts College Principal, Prof. C Ganesh recorded sacrifices of many officers along the battle field. He conveyed that the college would be delighted to host programmes on international relations in the coming days.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. K Stevenson urged the members to take the inputs to the next level and produce quality research output. He urged the participants to focus on converting their research into publications, as there was a huge dearth of material relevant to Indian conditions.