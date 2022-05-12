‘Resume operation of Lokamanya Tilak train between Karimnagar-Mumbai’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday urged Railway Board chairman Vinay Kumar Tripathi to resume operation of Lokamanya Tilak train from Karimnagar to Mumbai.

The Board stopped the train service which connects Karimnagar and Mumbai via Jagitial, Korutla, Metpally, Armoor and Nizamabad, during the first lockdown of Covid-19.

Vinod Kumar informed that the train operations were launched during his tenure as the Karimnagar Parliament member.

Due to unavailability of the train, people who live in erstwhile Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts were being denied to travel directly to Mumbai at an affordable fare.

Considering these issues and requests from public, he urged the Railway Board chairman to resume the train operations at the earliest.

