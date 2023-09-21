Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in August

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased marginally to 7.37 per cent and 7.12 per cent, respectively in August this year

By PTI Published Date - 01:40 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased marginally to 7.37 per cent and 7.12 per cent, respectively in August this year as compared to the previous month.

“Point-to-point rate of inflation based on CPI-AL (consumer price index-agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 7.37 per cent and 7.12 per cent in August 2023 as compared to 7.43 per cent and 7.26 per cent respectively in July 2023,” a labour ministry statement said.

In August 2022, CPI-AL was 6.94 per cent and CPI-RL was 7.26 per cent.

Food inflation stood at 8.89 per cent (AL) and 8.64 per cent (RL) in August, compared to 8.88 per cent and 8.63 per cent in July 2023 and 6.16 per cent and 6.21 per cent in the year-ago month.

The all-India CPI-AL and CPI-RL in August 2023 increased by 9 points and 8 points, respectively at 1,224 points and 1,234 points. CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,215 points and 1,226 points, respectively in the previous month.

The major contribution towards the rise all-India index came from food group to the extent of 8.38 points and 7.69 points, respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat atta, pulses, milk, meat-goat, sugar, gur, chillies-dry, turmeric, garlic, onion, mixed spices, etc.

The rise in index varied from state to state. In case of AL, it recorded an increase of 2 to 19 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,423 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 942 points stood at the bottom.

In case of RL, it recorded an increase of 2-18 points in 20 states. Andhra Pradesh with 1,412 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1,003 points stood at the bottom.

Among states, the maximum increase in CPI-AL was seen in Meghalaya (19 points) and for RL in Gujarat and Meghalaya (18 points each) mainly due to rise in prices of rice, pulses, beef, groundnut oil, onion, chillies green/dry, firewood, bus fare, etc.

