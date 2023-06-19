Retired Hindi Professor from OU Mohan Singh passed away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: Noted Hindi writer, former Principal of Arts College, Osmania University, and retired Professor, T Mohan Singh has passed away on Monday at his residence in Nagole after suffering a heart episode. He was 82.

The late Professor, who did MA and PhD in Hindi, is widely credited for promoting Hindi literature through his writings and books. Mohan Singh also served as Dean (Student Affairs) and Principal for Arts College between 1995 and 1996 and was an advisor for Chairman of National Front, N T Rama Rao, OU officials on Monday said.

Hailing from Veldanda village in Nagarkurnool district, The Professor started his career as a teacher and worked for nearly a decade at Government Junior College, Kalwakurthy. Later, Mohan Singh went on to excel in academics and win a gold medal in Post Graduation and joined Osmania University as Assistant Professor for Hindi language.

Staff, senior officials and faculty from Osmania University on Monday extended their condolences to the bereaved family members of the late retired professor.