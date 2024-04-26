Former MP Mandha Jagannath’s nomination rejected in Nagarkurnool

The former MP had quit the Congress and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 03:06 PM

Nagarkurnool: Former MP Mandha Jagannath’s nomination from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency has been rejected by the officials. Thursday was the last day for filing nominations and Election Commission officials were conducting the scrutiny of the nominations filed by different candidates.

The former MP had quit the Congress and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party recently. He filed his nomination for the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency representing the Bahujan Samaj party. However, the officials have rejected his nomination. More details are awaited.