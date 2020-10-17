Retired soldier from Asifabad dies in rockslide in Ladakh

Mohammad Zakeer Hussain, a resident of Riksha Colony of Kaghaznagar was working with the army on a special request after retiring

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a tragic incident, a retired Indian army’s soldier belonging to Kaghaznagar was killed in a rockslide at Ladakh in Jammu. He was one of six soldiers who were killed in the mishap.

A communiqué was sent by his captain to his parents on Saturday. Sources said that the deceased retired soldier was Mohammad Zakeer Hussain (39), a resident of Riksha Colony of Kaghaznagar town.

Zakeer reportedly died on the spot after being trapped in the rockslide when he and five of his colleagues were discharging duties near a hilly region in Ladakh. He retired from the service four years back. He was working with the army on a special request. He had joined it 20 years back. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

His father ekes out a living by vending fruits. A pall of gloom descended over Riksha Colony. Many of his friends and relatives visited his residence and consoled his parents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .