Revanth calls upon cadre to work for party’s victory in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

(File Photo) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon the cadre to work for the victory of the party

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon the cadre to work for the victory of the party candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy during the byelection to the Munugode Assembly constituency.

Congress leaders Palle Ravi, Kailash Neta and Krishna Reddy expected the party ticket but due to separate circumstances the high command allotted the ticket to Sravanthi Reddy. “There will be disappointment among the leaders who failed to get the ticket but everyone should adhere to the decision taken by the high command,” he said.

Also Read TRS to win Munugode bypoll: CM KCR

He assured that the party would ensure proper position to these leaders in future and their services would also be recognized. Revanth Reddy alleged the BJP was unnecessarily raising communal issues to divert the attention of the people and in the process the common man was facing problems.

Stating that all the leaders agreed to extend their cooperation for the victory of the party candidate during the byelection, Revanth Reddy said the cadre should expose the failures of the State and Central governments during the campaign.