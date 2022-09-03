TRS to win Munugode bypoll: CM KCR

(Photo: twitter/trspartyonline) K Chandrashekhar Rao predicted a resounding victory for the ruling party in the upcoming byelections to the Munugode Assembly constituency

Hyderabad: TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao predicted a resounding victory for the ruling party in the upcoming byelections to the Munugode Assembly constituency. He had also reiterated that the TRS will emerge victorious in the next Assembly elections with over 90 seats, even if elections were to be held immediately.

Chairing the TRS Legislative Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday, Chandrashekhar Rao informed them that the Congress and the BJP will be restricted to second and third positions respectively in the Munugode bypolls. He reportedly said that the BJP will be shown its place in the byelections by people of the Munugode constituency. He stated that similar results could be witnessed even during the Assembly elections to be held next year. All the survey reports are said to be in complete favour of the TRS.

Sources said the Chief Minister wanted the party leaders to be prepared as the BJP which was eyeing to gain foothold in the State, was likely to unleash full force and attack the party from all the sides. Just like the BJP have targeted Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Aam Aadmi Party by misusing Central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), he opined that the TRS would be targeted in the State as well.

“But we have nothing to fear as we have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide. One must remember that though the BJP succeeded in its conspiracies to dethrone the Maharashtra government, it fell flat on its face in Bihar and Delhi. The same fate will be repeated in Telangana,” Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have told the elected representatives.

The TRS President wanted the party leaders to ignore the BJP’s empty threats, but give strong counters to the false propaganda being spread by the latter. He also wanted them to work closely with their constituents. The party legislators were advised to take the party schemes closer to people and also ensure successful implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. They were also asked to be actively involved in the diamond jubilee year celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day.

During a discussion on the Assembly session scheduled to begin on September 6, Chandrashekhar Rao suggested the legislators especially the Ministers to be fully prepared to give strong reply to the Opposition parties. He asked the party leaders to give strong counter to the false propaganda by the Opposition parties in the State. He wanted them not to tolerate the communal and divisive politics by the BJP under any circumstances as they were detrimental to the development of the State.