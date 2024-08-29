Revanth misled Rahul Gandhi also on loan waiver : Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 06:20 PM

BRS MLA Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of making misleading claims about the implementation of the crop loan waiver, BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao said it had caused confusion and frustration among the public and the farmers.

In an informal chat with media persons at Telangana Bhavan, he said on Thursday that Revanth Reddy had misled even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his claims over the fulfilment of the debt relief promise made by the Congress party.

He offered to receive Rahul Gandhi on his visit to the State and show him the ground reality as far as the waiver was concerned in the Chief Minister’s native village of Kondareddypalli.

He emphasized that the Chief Minister’s statements had not matched the actual disbursement figures, leading to trust deficit and lack of transparency.

The way the Chief Minister sought to handle the loan waiver issue created a considerable amount of confusion and the farmers viewed it as a case of betrayal.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s revelations during a chit chat with media persons recently, Harish Rao termed it as “cheat chat” stating that his conversations involved more of deceit and falsehoods than any facts.

He recalled that Revanth Reddy had announced during casual discussion with the media the decision to hand over the responsibility of collecting electricity dues in Hyderabad’s Old City to the Adani Group.

However, as it sparked a controversy and backlash from the BRS, he ruled out any such move on the floor of the State assembly.