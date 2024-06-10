Revanth Reddy congratulates new Union Ministers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Urges them to work for implementation of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

By PTI Published Date - 10 June 2024, 10:28 AM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday congratulated G Kishan Reddy, K Ram Mohan Naidu and other newly-sworn in Union Ministers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He urged them to work for implementation of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and to get funds and projects from the Centre to both the States, according to a post on X by Revanth Reddy.

While Kishan Reddy and Ram Mohan Naidu were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Chandrasekhar Pemmasani and Bh Srinivasa Varma joined the PM Narendra Modi-led Ministry as Ministers of State on Sunday.