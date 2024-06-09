TDP’s Pemmasani, with assets worth Rs 5,700 cr, richest Minister in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

The 48-year-old Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has made his poll debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party‘s (TDP) Guntur MP-elect Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani is going to be a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party confirmed on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a doctor by profession and one of the richest candidates in this election, has made his poll debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is all set to be a part of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

With over Rs 5,700 crore in declared family assets, the Telugu Desam Party’s Pemmasani has been declared as the wealthiest candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pemmasani contested the 2024 Indian general election representing the Telugu Desam Party in the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and emerged victorious with 3,44,695 votes. He succeeded the previous member, Galla Jayadev, who had declared a break from politics in January 2024, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, former TDP MP and industrialist Jayadev Galla congratulated Pemmasani for his new role and said, “Congratulations to Dr. @Pemmasani on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact. #MinisterOfState.”

Having aspirations of becoming a doctor, Pemmasani achieved the 27th rank in the EAMCET exam for the 1993-94 academic year, earning admission to Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad. Subsequently, he pursued an MD in internal medicine at the Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania, USA.

The TDP leader is also known to have launched UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning tools for high-stakes exams which prepare students for the new digital format of the exam and is accessible on any device including smart phones, tablets, and desktop computers.