Revanth Reddy meets CPM leaders

Apart from seeking support in Bhongir and other Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress party has put forth a few other political proposals before the CPM leaders, the Chief Minister said after the meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 07:37 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought the support of CPM State unit for the Congress party in Bhongir and other parliamentary constituencies in the State.

To this effect, he held a meeting with the CPM State unit leaders, including State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, Veeraiah, Julakanti Ranga Reddy and others, at his residence here on Saturday.

“There is a difference of opinion over a couple of issues, the same will be discussed with party command. By tomorrow, a consensus will be arrived,” Revanth Reddy said.

The CPM leaders have assured to extend all support to defeat the BJP. They have also assured to work under the INDIA alliance, he said, adding that the meeting would pave the way for Congress party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. CPM candidate Mohammed Jahangir had filed his nomination from Bhongir constituency. He was accompanied by party senior leaders, including Politburo member BV Raghavulu and others.

However CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram after the meeting with the Chief Minister said he had requested withdrawal of the party’s candidates. “We are prepared to extend support to the Congress party in the Parliament elections to defeat BJP,” Veerabhadram said.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had held a meeting with Left Parties leaders, including the CPM State unit leaders. All the issues raised by the Left parties’ leaders would be discussed with party high command and a decision would be taken accordingly, he had said after the meeting. Monday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.