Revanth Reddy says BJP, BRS stopped Rythu Bandhu

“However, the cash will reach where it has to. Will I stand by my word or not, let us check on May 9,” Revanth Reddy challenged the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 10:20 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Warangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the BRS and BJP had hatched conspiracies and halted the Rythu Bharosa disbursement to farmers.

All arrangements were made for Rythu Bharosa assistance to farmers. But the BRS and BJP complained to Election Commission of India (ECI) and accordingly, the ECI issued notices at 4 pm on Tuesday directing that Rythu Bharosa should be disbursed only after May 13, he said at a roadshow in Warangal West.

During 2018 Assembly elections, the BRS government had distributed Rythu Bandhu to farmers and they got SMS from banks even as they stood in lines at polling booths. The BJP did not complain then, he said.