| Warangal To Be Developed As Second Capital Of Ts Says Cm Revanth Reddy

Warangal to be developed as second capital of TS, says CM Revanth Reddy

“As Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, I am directing officials to submit a revised estimate of the underground drainage works for Warangal,” Revanth Reddy said at a roadshow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 09:09 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Warangal: Stating that Warangal would be developed as the second capital of Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government would complete the pending Outer Ring Road, airport and underground drainage projects in the city.

“As Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, I am directing officials to submit a revised estimate of the underground drainage works for Warangal,” Revanth Reddy said at a roadshow at Warangal East here on Tuesday.

Also Read CPI (M) asks CM to pay Anganwadi salaries

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be campaigning in Warangal on Wednesday, he said that Modi, before stepping into Warangal, should answer why the Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipet coach factory and other assurances made to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act were not delivered.

What was the union government’s contribution for the Warangal Smart City project, underground drainage project, Rammappa temple and 1000 pillars temple’s development. On the contrary, the industries approved for Telangana were being diverted to Gujarat.

“These Lok Sabha elections are a war between Telangana and Gujarat. On one end, there is Modi and Amit Shah and at this end, there is Rahul Gandhi and your brother,” Revanth Reddy said.