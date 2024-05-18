Congress govt in Telangana has nothing to boast of in 6 months, says Vinod Kumar

Former BRS MP says farmers are the worst-hit because of the ill-advised moves of the State government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 05:08 PM

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar. File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who completed six months in power, had nothing to claim as his flagship programme so far.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, he said farmers were the worst-hit because of the ill-advised moves of the State government. They were moving from pillar to post in the harsh summer in pursuit of crop investment from private sources to take up Kharif operations.

The State government failed to give timely crop investment assistance to Rabi farmers. Because of the unfulfilled promise of crop loan waiver, banks were also not coming forward to meet their credit needs. It would be a big solace for the farmers if the government could implement Rythu Bharosa by extending crop investment assistance of Rs 7,500 per acre as promised well before the Kharif operations started in the State, Vinod Kumar said.

Highlighting the importance of fulfilling the farmers’ need for crop investment assistance in time, he said BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced Rythu Bandhu being fully aware of the financial distress the farming community was undergoing in the State. Rythu Bandhu was replicated by many States and even by the Centre. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also all praise for the initiative, which was the first of its kind in India, he said.

Vinod Kumar demanded that the Chief Minister ensure the Congress’ promise of giving a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal of paddy be extended to all varieties grown in Telangana instead of restricting it to only to fine varieties. He wished that the government would be able to take the right decisions at the crucial Cabinet meeting being held on Saturday.