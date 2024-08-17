‘Revanth Reddy’s next political destination is BJP’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 08:20 PM

Hyderabad: In an astonishing revelation, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his team would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s next political destination is BJP,” said Rama Rao here on Saturday.

In an informal chit chat with media persons, the BRS working president said that the Chief Minister had himself disclosed these shocking plans with one of his associates recently.

The Chief Minister further reminded to his associates that he was born in the BJP and would end his political journey in the BJP. To this effect, Revanth Reddy allegedly promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BRS working president said.

It has been learnt that Revanth Reddy had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he started his political journey with the ABVP and would end it under the saffron flag, Rama Rao said, demanding the Chief Minister to clarify on these charges to the public.

Regarding the crop loan waiver claims by Congress government, the BRS working president stressed that the State Level Bankers’ Committee had crop loans of 47 lakh people had to be waived.

Towards this, the Chief Minister had said that nearly Rs.40,000 crores would be required for crop loan waiver. However, the cabinet approved only Rs. 31,000 crores and the budget allocated was Rs. 27,000 crores. Finally, they announced that crop loan waiver was done with Rs. 17,000 crores, benefiting 22 lakh people, the BRS working president said.

The BRS would gather detailed information on loan waivers at village level and the same would be submitted to District Collectors and subsequently to the State government, he said, adding that protests would be staged across the State in two days.

The BRS would collect crop loan waiver details from Chief Minister and all the other cabinet Ministers constituencies. Pressure would be exerted on the State government to waive the crop loans of all farmers, he said.

The BRS call center had received nearly 1.20 lakh crop loan waiver complaints from farmers. The party was working onto gather all the information in a pro forma by visiting each household in villages and this task would be handled by local MLA or former MLA or a senior leader in each constituency.

“Not even 40 per cent farmers’ crop loans are waived. To cover up this failure, the Congress is indulging attention diversion tactics,” Rama Rao charged.

On Foxconn investments in Karnataka, the BRS working president said under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, an understanding was signed with Foxconn Company for generating one lakh jobs.

“Has the company backed out due to Revanth Reddy’s language and administrative failure,” KT Rama Rao asked and demanded the government to share facts about the Foxconn investments and its expansion plans in Telangana.

The BRS working president said that he would appear before the Women’s Commission on the August 24 and expose the atrocities in the State under the Congress government’s rule in the last eight months.