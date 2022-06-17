Revenge saga: Set in the heart of Uttarakhand, ‘Doon Kaand’ to stream on Voot for free

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:20 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Viacom18’s unrivalled video-on-demand streaming platform, Voot is all geared up for the exclusive premiere of its latest original web series titled ‘Doon Kaand’, a hair-raising story of revenge set in the heart of Uttarakhand.

The upcoming investigative suspense thriller series promises to take viewers on a spine-tingling ride as it traces the game of cat and mouse between the SSP of the State’s police force and a highly-influential drug lord, which soon takes a nasty, life-altering turn. Spanning 10 episodes, the suspenseful plot of ‘Doon Kaand’ will unfold only on Voot from June 20, for free!

Helmed by debutant director Manoj Khade, the cast of ‘Doon Kaand’ includes Iqbal Khan, Donal Bisht, Indraneil Sengupta, Karamveer Mehra and Nidhi Seth in key roles. Produced by Vinay G Rai, Vijay Desai and Viral Pandya under the banners VR Motion Films, Sebhariya Pictures and Hetal Multimedia Films, the investigative suspense thriller’s screenplay is penned by Kaustav Biswas while its cinematography is executed by Rishang Mangaonkar. The show is shot across the picturesque locales of Dehradun.

The plot of ‘Doon Kaand’ follows Inspector Arvind Rawat as he returns to Uttarakhand, along with his wife Tamanna and daughter Muskaan, to head the State’s police force as the Superintendent of Police. However, little does he know that his old blood-thirsty nemesis Naresh awaits his homecoming to avenge his brother Paresh’s death. As Naresh abducts Tamanna and Muskaan to wreak revenge on Arvind, the SSP must free his family from the clutches of the criminal before it’s too late!

Speaking about ‘Doon Kaand’, protagonist Iqbal Khan shared, “Portraying a character of a police officer is always challenging and inspiring. When the producers reached out to me to play the character of Arvind Rawat in ‘Doon Kaand’, I immediately signed up for it as the script and the plot of the show were compelling and captivating. This is my second outing with Voot.”

Donal Bisht added, “I’m playing Tamanna, a soft-hearted yet strong woman, who is the binding force of her family, who gets married to a cop played by Iqbal and how her life changes. She is a nuanced character, and hence it was challenging yet very fulfilling to portray her character. It’s an unusual aesthetic yet a refreshing take on presenting a gangster story. We’ve given our heart and soul to this web series; it was great working with everyone and this investigative suspense thriller also marks my digital debut!”

“I play the role of an antagonist, Naresh, who is out to avenge the death of his brother. It’s an intense character which comes with its own layers and I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. There’s ample suspense, action, and drama in this series, which will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats,” concluded Indraneil Sengupta.

To join Arvind Rawat on his life-threatening mission rife with some jaw-dropping twists and turns, tune in to ‘Doon Kaand’.