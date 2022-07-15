| Kiccha Sudeep Is All Set To Host The First Edition Of Bigg Boss Ott Kannada On Voot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:38 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Viacom18’s leading video-on-demand streaming platform, Voot is all set to air ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’s OTT edition, following the massive success of the show for 8 seasons now. The crowd favourite, ‘Abhinaya Chakravarti’ of Kannada film industry Kiccha Sudeep will host the show in an all-new, exciting format.

Speaking on the launch, Kiccha Sudeep said “As the host for 8 exciting seasons, ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ holds a special place in my heart. This year, we’re glad to bring an entertaining twist to the tale with the first-ever OTT edition. As we gear up to premier the show on Voot, I am eager to bring to the viewers an interesting format- 24×7 live action, interesting conversations, and plot twists, that will surely keep our viewers hooked as well.”

‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ has amassed great popularity from the crowd in the previous years. With a line-up of interesting participants and its fair share of ups and downs, it has been one of the most popular shows in the reality TV segment. Promising to be filled with unlimited dose of drama and entertainment, the soon-to-premiere OTT edition on Voot promises to take the entertainment quotient a notch higher!

Get ready to catch the first OTT edition this August exclusively on Voot.