‘KaanPhod’ #MusicKaMadhouse hits the right notes with rising ‘Mic-Test’ indie artistes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: Viacom18 has recently launched its pro-creator offering ‘KaanPhod’ #MusicKaMadhouse, a multi-platform artist and music discovery platform, which aims to be the ultimate destination for all things music. The artiste-first label launched its premiere edition of live performances of emerging indie artists from ‘Mic-test’, its flagship property in a fantastic musical night. The much-talked-about extravaganza was held at ‘Raasta Bombay’, a funky lounge located in Khar West, recently, which boasted of energetic performances by Prateek Gandhi, Varun Jain, Dridha, Yung Fly, and The Western Ghats.

‘KaanPhod’ from Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English entertainment (YME) cluster, as a music content destination, will not just showcase trends across global landscapes, but also highlight Indian music and its place in the cultural fabric of the country. Live jam sessions, guitar streaming sessions with veteran musicians and the latest tunes by emerging creators, are all now just a click away! ‘KaanPhod #MusicKaMadhouse’ is available across digital and major audio streaming platforms, including Hungama, Wynk, Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Resso and YouTube.

Speaking about the musical event held in Mumbai, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth and English Cluster at Viacom18, shared, “‘KaanPhod’, as a multiplatform artiste and music discovery platform, is invested in exploring the burgeoning indie talent of the country. Independent music needs an impetus, and Mic-test on ‘KaanPhod’ is the springboard that does just that. We have recognised some incredible musical talent, and it was only natural that they showcase their prowess in a live event. The premiere edition of ‘KaanPhod’s musical evening received a wonderful response, and we look forward to curating many such experiences for our artistes and music lovers.”

Expressing his thoughts on the initiative, pop artiste Prateek Gandhi said, “I felt a sense of deep elation when my track ‘Main Roiyaan’ was launched by ‘KaanPhod’. As a musician while I am passionate about the creative process of composing fresh tunes, such avenues encourage us to create great music. The production of my track, the creation of the music video and now, a live event with an amazing audience — don’t think I could ask for more!”