Revenue dept demolish unauthorized structures in Raidurgam

The demolition exercise was carried out by the Revenue department authorities on Monday morning in the presence of heavy security cover provided by the local police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 10:34 PM

Hyderabad: Authorities from Revenue department took up demolition of alleged unauthorized structures on government lands at Raidurgam on Monday.

The demolition exercise, however, triggered tension in the area due to resistance and protests by the affected families, who maintained that no prior information or notice was given to them. However, due to heavy police bandobast, normalcy was maintained, reports suggested.

The demolition drive to bring down alleged unauthorized structures was carried out in survey numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5 in the government lands at Raidurgam.

Based on reports, the demolition drive was launched to free-up land for the proposed Unity Mall of Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Ltd (TSTPCL).