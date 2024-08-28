Revenue Dept serves notices to MLRITM, Institute of Aeronautical Engineering

The revenue department has asked the college management to submit an explanation within 15 days.

Hyderabad: Revenue officials on Wednesday served notices to the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and Management (MLRITM) and Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE) colleges in Dundigal owned by BRS MLA Marri Rajashekhar Reddy for allegedly constructing the college buildings within the buffer zone of the Chinna Damera Cheruvu. The revenue department has asked the college management to submit an explanation within 15 days.

In response to a writ petition filed by Anil C Dayakar, the High Court issued a directive to conduct a joint inspection on the lake Chinna Damera Cheruvu. The appeal sought to stop further encroachment and safeguard the water bodies by highlighting illegal buildings throughout 13 tank bed regions in Hyderabad and in the erstwhile Ranga Reddy District. The court ordered a thorough report on the condition of the lake beds and the degree of encroachments, according to the Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector. Along with establishing boundaries and protecting ecosystems, the court also ordered the authorities to demarcate the full tank level (FTL) of the lakes.

In the joint inspection, it has been found that the two institutes has encroached about 8.4 acres which includes buildings (1 acre), Permanent sheds (2 acres), Vehicle Parking (3 acres) and MLR college roads (2.24 acres). The notice, which is issued in accordance with provisions of the Telangana (TA) Irrigation Act. 1357 Fasli, and Section 23 of the Telangana Water, Land and Trees Act, 2002, requires the illegal buildings to be removed within seven days of receiving them. The authorities will take further legal measures if they fail to comply with the norms.

Meanwhile, Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and Management and Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE) college management has reportedly approached the High Court against the notices issued to it by the revenue department.