Revering goddess Durga, Sangareddy woman ‘sits’ on fast

Sangareddy: A-34-year-old woman, an ardent devotee of Goddess Durga, is going on a a nine-day rigorous fasting on account of Navarathri festivities. Unlike other devotees, who install the idol of goddess Durga in their homes to offer special prayers during the nine-day festival, the woman Balnore Sashikala of Nagur (K) village of Kangti Mandal in Sangareddy district, has decided to keep the idol in her lap for the entire nine days.

Sitting in a chair, the idol was kept in a saree in her lap, the woman has decided not to take any food or water for nine long days except a banana and two cups of milk a day. She will not even attend nature’s calls during her nine-day fasting and remain in sitting posture.

Speaking to Telangana Today, her son Balnore Sandeep has said that they have visited Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur of Maharastra last week. Since they have slept the night in the temple to repay a vow to the presiding deity, Sandeep has said the goddess, who appeared in his mother Sashikala’s dream, has suggested her to observe the nine-day fasting carrying the idol in her lap. The family, which returned from Tuljapur, have made all arrangements for the fasting.

She took the deeksha on October 17 morning and decided to continue until October 25. While her husband Dattu stays awake throughout the night and her daughter Swapna takes care of her mother during the day time. They ensure the sacred lamp burning through out the day by pouring oil.

As the news of her rare fasting broke, dozens of women from various villages were coming to Sashikala’s residence to offer prayers. They were seen seeking the blessings of Sashikala by touching her feet.

