Review: Quintessential Mahesh Babu outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata impresses fans

By L Ravichander Published: Updated On - 02:38 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: With all the fanfare and a pinch of controversy on affordability, this Mahesh Babu outing is quintessential Mahesh Babu well dressed, simple lines, dances that break out every once in a way, stunts galore fights.

The efficient stylist (Akshay Tyagi) choreographer and the imaginative stunt master (Duy Beck et al) work hard to keep the producer and the viewer happy. In fact, they hijack the happenings from the director.

The tale is a seeming dedication to the honest farmer who is the backbone of the economy but is a representative victim of our banking system. The drama is painstakingly contrived and laboriously built on the shoulder of the matinee idol and his persona. The film could at least have been shorter – that too is not to be since the exhaustive templates of Mahesh Babu have to be renewed, reiterated, repeated and reemphasized.

Typical of the production process, the hero is an amazing success story. Eyewitness to his poor parents committing suicide, he is the rags to riches, Vizag to Vegas success story. Even such a unpretentious ‘tamasha’ in keeping the Friday call could have been alright. The director however does not stop with it.

Our director, Parasuram decides to construct a pulpit in his script. Protagonist Mahesh thus is a Datta Samant and Anna Hazare combo. He should be sent to the Debt Recovery Tribunal. However he is at once the guy who encourages the middle class to default instalment payments and is eyeing the big sharks. The filmmaker also explains and justifies the seeming contradiction. He resultantly gives the economists and the law enforcing agencies new ideas. Ideas that may at best work in Tollywood.

Keerthy Suresh as the romantic interest to the new Banking Ombudsman brings the status of the stereotypical Telugu heroine a few notches further down. It is now tumbling. The likes of Subba Raju, Tanikella Bharani and the power house Nadiya are reduced to props. Mahesh Babu ends up doing everything he is always doing. The one noteworthy performance in the film comes from the main villain Samuthirakani

Despite all this, if one is still interested in the story, then it is about Mahesh (Mahesh Babu) whose parents commit suicide unable to pay bank debts, and he moves on to being a private financier. He is in love with Kavita (Keerthi Suresh), a compulsive gambler who cons him. Kavita’s father Rajendranath (Samuthirakani) defrauds banks to the tune of 1000 crores. How the global successful money lender teaches Indian scheduled banks a few lessons with song dance romance and thrills is Parasuram”s idea of creativity and Mahesh Babu’s investment.

Even the average Mahesh Babu fan is going to yawn his way through his commitment to the star.

