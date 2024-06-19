Revival of Nalanda to mark beginning of India’s Golden Age, says PM Modi

Prime Minister inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar’s Rajgir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the ruins of the Nalanda Mahaviharam in Nalanda district, Bihar, on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Nalanda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the ‘Golden Age’ of India adding that the new campus of the university will give the world an introduction to India’s capability.

After inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, he said, “I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the third time.”

“Nalanda is more than just a name, it’s a mantra, an identity, a declaration that books might get destroyed in fire, but knowledge persists. The revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the Golden Age of India,” the PM said.

“Nalanda’s reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India’s capability,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Nalanda is not just limited to the renaissance of India’s past instead the heritage of various countries of the world and Asia is linked to it.

“Nalanda is not just a renaissance of India’s past. The heritage of many countries of the world and Asia is linked to it. Our partner countries have also participated in the reconstruction of Nalanda University. I greet all the friendly countries of India on this occasion,” he said.

“Nalanda was once the epicentre of India’s educational identity. Education goes beyond the realms of borders, profits and losses. Education shapes our thoughts and behaviour. During ancient times, admission to Nalanda University was not based on the nationality of the student. People from different walks of life used to come here in pursuit of education,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting International Yoga Day which is celebrated on June 21, the Prime Minister said Yoga Day has become a global celebration.

“June 21 is International Yoga Day. Today hundreds of forms of yoga exist in India. How much deep research our sages must have done for this! But, no one created a monopoly on yoga. Today the whole world is adopting Yoga, Yoga Day has become a global celebration,” he said.

Sharing his missions, PM Modi said that he wants to make the country a centre of education and knowledge for the world. He said that India has carried progress and the environment together.

“My mission is — India should become a centre of education and knowledge for the world. India should once again be recognised as the most prominent knowledge centre in the world. India has lived as a model of sustainability for centuries. We have carried progress and environment together. Based on those very experiences, India has given the world a human vision like Mission Life,” he said.

“Nalanda is the first-ever campus in India which will work on the model of Net Zero energy, Net Zero emissions and Net Zero waste. Working on the idea of ‘Be your own light’, this campus will guide the world,” the PM added.

Noting that the 21st centre is being called the Asian century, PM Modi said that Nalanda University is working towards making Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) the India university network.

“Nalanda University will soon become an important centre for our cultural exchange programmes. Documentation of various artworks from India and Southeast Asia is being undertaken here. Common Archival Resources Centre is also being established here. Nalanda University is working towards making ASEAN- the India University network… Many leading global institutions have joined in, and the 21st century is being called the Asian century,” he said.