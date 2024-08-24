Rewind: Stranded in Space

As Boeing works to resolve Starliner’s issues and bring Wilmore and Williams home safely, the dark side of space capitalism is coming to light

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 11:48 PM

By Suresh Dharur

If you ever curse your fate for getting stuck in a long, agonising traffic jam or for a last-minute cancellation of your flight, think of the ordeal of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore who are stranded in space for over 70 days.

What was originally planned as a brief eight-day mission intended to test the capabilities of Boeing’s Starliner, a spacecraft developed as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme, has turned out to be a nightmarish experience for the astronauts. They are stuck in the International Space Station (ISS) due to critical technical issues with Starliner. The glitches in its propulsion system and thrusters are preventing their safe return to the Earth.

A helium leak was detected in Starliner even before its June 5 launch, but NASA and Boeing’s leadership deemed the issue too minor to delay the mission. Williams and Wilmore lifted off in Starliner from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and were scheduled to return on June 14. But as Starliner approached the ISS, it encountered multiple issues including further helium leaks and thruster malfunction, making it unsafe for the return trip.

Stiff competition to gain a niche in the space sector by flaunting shiny new missions keeps risk and safety issues under wraps, far away from public scrutiny

The last two months were spent in troubleshooting to figure out if Starliner can be trusted to bring the astronauts home. Now, they will be stranded up there until next year as NASA has decided that the pair will return with the crew of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which is due to head up to ISS in September and return in February.Unlike Boeing’s troubled Starliner, the SpaceX Crew Dragon has completed multiple successful missions, reinforcing its reputation as a more reliable option for crewed spaceflights.

Litany of Glitches

Both Boeing and NASA have eggs on their faces, as the botched-up operation raises questions about human safety and exposes the dark side of space capitalism. Long been a monopoly player, Boeing is now coming under intense scrutiny due to ongoing problems with Starliner, highlighting the challenges in the commercial space industry.

There is growing criticism — justifiably so — against the aerospace giant for prioritising profits over human safety. Questions are being raised over whether the company followed the prescribed modules of safety and rescue operations without any waste of time when such glitches started appearing. Technical glitches are not predictable but safety modules for rescue cannot have the same uncertainty. It cannot escape the accountability for the failure of thrusters and leakage of helium resulting in the deterioration of the health of the astronauts inside the auto-locked vehicle.

The sequence of events raises questions about whether the launch should have gone ahead despite the leak. Another issue for NASA’s review is why these issues were not identified in any of the two previous uncrewed flight tests of Starliner. The key question is whether Starliner can operate reliably for onward and return journeys. Ground tests revealed that the likely source of the thruster problems was that their Teflon seals swell when hot, blocking propellant from getting into the combustion chamber.

While Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been sending astronauts to ISS since 2020, Boeing’s spacecraft has taken longer to develop because of numerous technical setbacks

Boeing’s challenges are not limited to the space sector. It faced significant issues with commercial aircraft, including the 737 Max crisis, underlining broader concerns about safety standards. Around 20 whistle-blowers have come forward, raising alarms about safety and quality issues within the aerospace giant. The company made headlines over the last one year for all the wrong reasons: about doors and wheels flying off its jets in mid-air.

The present crisis, with implications for the long-term health of the astronauts, has underscored the importance of robust contingency planning. Technical glitches, despite rigorous testing and preparation, can occur, making it vital to have backup strategies to ensure mission success and astronaut safety.

Space Capitalism

With the entry of private corporations in the space sector, it appears that the space economy is not about exploration anymore but about exploitation and greed. In the bargain, the lives of astronauts are being pushed to the edge. Having already suffered a loss of around $1.6 billion in cost overruns on the Starliner fiasco, Boeing simply dreads the idea of being upstaged by its SpaceX competitor. Using a SpaceX craft to return the astronauts would be a blow to Boeing, which has for years tried to compete with the company and its more experienced Crew Dragon.

However, it would not be the end of the road for Starliner, especially if it makes it back to Earth safely in an uncrewed landing. NASA has repeatedly said it is committed to developing two independent means to take crew and cargo into space. An important question is how difficult it would be for the astronauts to simply switch to coming home in a different spacecraft. The space suits they travelled in to the ISS on Starliner would not be suitable on the SpaceX craft. Space suits are incredibly complex pieces of engineering designed to protect and support astronauts.

Stiff competition to gain a niche in the space sector by flaunting new missions keeps risk and safety issues under wraps, far away from public scrutiny. This dark side of space capitalism is now coming to light. The dilemma between saving lives and losing money is fully visible.

NASA too is coming under intense scrutiny. Two space-shuttle disasters in 1986 and 2003, resulting in the death of 14 crew members, cast a dark shadow over its reputation.

Taxi Service

Starliner is one of two US spacecraft tasked by NASA with transporting astronauts to and from the ISS. The vehicle is expected to help usher in a new era of private “taxi services” operating just above the Earth.

The space agency chose Boeing and SpaceX to develop new vehicles with the intention of purchasing seats on them for its crew once they started flying. NASA’s reliance on commercial partners for crewed missions is part of a broader strategy to reduce costs and increase access to space. However, the current crisis magnifies the risks of this approach.

Last year, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and his two Russian crewmates ended up spending just over a year in space after their docked Soyuz capsule was hit by space junk and leaked all its coolant

The agency must ensure that its commercial partners meet the highest safety and performance standards. While Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been sending astronauts to the ISS since 2020, Boeing’s spacecraft has taken longer to develop because it has had numerous technical setbacks in its development process but was due to have its first crewed test flight at the start of May. The launch was aborted because of a faulty valve in the rocket sending up the spacecraft, but a closer inspection revealed that there was a small leak of helium gas in Starliner. NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance decided to go ahead with another launch on June 1 despite the leak because it was thought to have been small and would not have affected the mission.

The second launch was aborted too because of an issue with the ground support equipment, but it was third time lucky for Starliner when it launched successfully four days later. Unlike the space shuttle, Starliner has an escape system that can propel the crew away from its rocket if an emergency occurs during launch.

The crew module measures 4.6m at its base, with a cabin that accommodates up to seven crew. NASA missions will take between four and five passengers per flight, swapping the seats for extra cargo storage. If the fifth seat is vacant, Boeing has the option to sell it to a space tourist or carry an astronaut from another country.

Starliner is designed to stay in orbit for around seven months. After separating from the ISS, the spacecraft fires its thrusters over the Pacific Ocean to begin the process of returning to Earth.

Health Concerns

Being stuck in space for a long period exposes the astronauts to several health problems arising out of exposure to radiation and microgravity. Reports suggest that Sunita Williams is already experiencing eyesight issues on the ISS, linked to the prolonged exposure to microgravity. Her condition is known as Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS) and it reportedly affects the fluid distribution in the body leading to issues with vision. Cosmic rays and high-energy particles from the Sun can also hit the retina and optic nerves, causing other problems. Astronauts also face potential brain damage due to extended stay in space.

Space is an unforgiving environment for humans. The absence of atmospheric pressure and the extreme vacuum conditions necessitate careful life support management. Astronauts rely on spacecraft systems to provide a controlled atmosphere, including oxygen levels necessary for survival. Any failure in these systems can lead to serious health consequences.

The unique environment of space leads to fluid shifts in the body, where fluids redistribute towards the upper body, potentially increasing intracranial pressure. This condition can result in headaches, visual impairments and pressure on the brain, which would be a concern for long-term health. Exposure to cosmic radiation in space poses a risk of DNA damage, which can increase the likelihood of developing cancer and other neurological conditions. After missions lasting six months, muscle mass can fall by as much as 30%. Bone mass, too, can also fall by between 1% and 2% for every month they spend in space.

Unplanned stays can lead to issues like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). No doubt, astronauts undergo rigorous training to make sure they are mentally and physically prepared for the challenges that may arise in any given mission. No human space flight is completely risk-free.

This is not the first time American astronauts have had their stay extended. Last year, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and his two Russian crewmates ended up spending just over a year in space after their docked Soyuz capsule was hit by space junk and leaked all its coolant. An empty Russian capsule was sent up to bring them back last September. Williams (58) and Wilmore (61) are both retired Navy captains and long-time NASA astronauts who already have long space station missions behind them and are expected to have the required mental strength and resilience to face any kind of challenges. For now, they remain safe despite being temporarily marooned on the orbital outpost. Even so, the clock is still ticking.

Despite the technical challenges, NASA officials remain confident about the safety of the stranded astronauts. The ISS is well-equipped to support an extended stay, and Starliner is designed for emergency return if necessary. However, the spacecraft is only certified for a 45-day docking at the ISS on this first crewed flight, a limit it reached on July 20.

The mission is significant for NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme which aims to establish reliable and cost-effective access to the ISS. Having two reliable systems (SpaceX’s Dragon and Starliner) for transporting astronauts provides a backup in case one system encounters issues. This mission is also vital for Boeing’s financial recovery and future profitability in the space sector as it aims to secure post-certification missions that are essential for the company’s financial health.

The ongoing crisis at NASA offers important lessons for India’s growing space programme, as it prepares for future explorations and manned missions..

Troubled Past

The current situation with Starliner also brings back memories of the Columbia tragedy, which occurred over 20 years ago.

February 1, 2003, Space shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in the loss of all seven crew members, including Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla. The disaster was a grim reminder of the inherent risks of space travel and led to a lengthy investigation and significant changes in NASA’s safety protocols.

Forced Stay

Williams and Wilmore lifted off in Starliner from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and were scheduled to return on June 14

The trip was originally planned as a brief eight-day mission to test the capabilities of the Boeing spacecraft developed as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme

A helium leak was detected in Starliner even before its June 5 launch, but NASA and Boeing’s leadership deemed the issue too minor to delay the mission

As Starliner approached the International Space Station, it encountered multiple issues including further helium leaks and thruster malfunction, making it unsafe for the return trip

Williams and Wilmorewill be stranded up there until next year as NASA has decided that the pair will return with the crew of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which is due to head up to ISS in September and return in February

Starliner is one of two US spacecraft tasked by NASA with transporting astronauts to and from the ISS. The vehicle is expected to help usher in a new era of private “taxi services” operating just above the Earth

(The author is a senior journalist)