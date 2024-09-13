Hyderabad: No compromise on law and order situation, DGP tells CPs

Says anyone trying to disturb peace and law and order should be dealt with strictly as per law

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 September 2024, 10:25 AM

DGP Dr Jitender

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Dr Jitender held a conference with Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda in view of recent developments.

During the meeting, the DGP stressed that there should not be any compromise on law and order situation in Tri-Commissionerates.

Anyone trying to disturb peace and law and order should be dealt with strictly as per law. There shall be zero tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad and Telangana, he said.

Further, the DGP appealed to the people not to take the law into their hands. Image of Telangana police be protected in all circumstances, he said.