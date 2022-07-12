RFCL halts fertilizer production following roof collapses in various units

Published: 08:11 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Peddapalli: Management of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), Ramagundam, on Tuesday stalled the production of fertilizers as the roof of the Ammonia, RC and bagging units collapsed due to wind and incessant rains. The conveyor region received heavy floods.

On the other hand, RFCL halted the supply of fertilizer to about six states as over 50,000 urea bags were completely damaged following the rains. Though a railway rake was ready for its transportation, company authorities could not supply the required fertilizers to the respective states following the mishap.