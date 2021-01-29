RGIA launches eco-friendly car washing facility

This car washing service at the airport includes – exterior cleaning, vacuum cleaning, tyre clean and polish, air freshener, dashboard dressing, deep clean services.

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: Aimed at passenger safety in the present Covid-19 times, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced one more initiative towards safe travel, a Water-Less Eco Washing facility to sanitise cars.

This car washing service at the airport includes – exterior cleaning, vacuum cleaning, tyre clean and polish, air freshener, dashboard dressing, deep clean services. This helps in the complete sanitisation of the vehicles and ensures a safe travel. Special 3M products which are used widely in the automobile industry and pose no kind of issues to the paint durability of the vehicle are used in the cleaning/washing. The cleaners are trained to clean the vehicle in a unidirectional way so that way it’ll even reduce the chances of leaving swirl marks on the vehicle, a press release said.

One of the Water-Less Eco Washing kiosks is located at the entrance of the Car Parking zone – C and one kiosk dedicated to taxis is near the Airport lodge at the taxi staging area. Irrespective of the location, service will be provided at the location where the vehicle is parked within the airport car park. The service is 24/7, 100% contactless, tech enabled service for the ease of the customers. Both cash and digital payments can be made, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .