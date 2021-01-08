RGUKT delegation meets Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar has said he will bring to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao the problems being faced by the teaching employees of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar.

He gave this assurance to a delegation of RGUKT Teaching Employees Association that met him on Thursday. Interacting with the employees, he said the RGUKT’s teaching methodology was excellent and enquired about the various issues pertaining to the institute and courses offered to students.

The RGUKT came as a boon to the students hailing from villages and 90 per cent of the students from the institute were getting placements after completion of their courses, he added.

