Rich tributes paid to Ambedkar in Warangal

Published: 12:07 am

Warangal: Glowing tributes were paid to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar aka Babasaheb Ambedkar by different organisations, people’s representatives, and officials at several places in the erstwhile Warangal district marking Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who garlanded the statue of Ambedkar at the Ambedkar junction in Hanamkonda, said that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was treading the path is shown by Ambedkar by striving for uplift of Dalits, tribals, and other backward classes to achieve an egalitarian society in the State.

“Ambedkar was a multi-faceted genius who achieved many degrees from the foreign varsities worked for the upliftment of Dalits and other oppressed communities throughout his life and dreamt of a society with equality by working towards annihilation of the caste system in the Indian society,” he said and added that the TRS government had been working for the development of the oppressed classes by providing quality education to them.

“We are even offering scholarships to the Dalits to pursue studies aboard,” he added. Public representatives, District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, and others also offered rich tributes to the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and showered praises on him for his contribution as the Union Minister of the Law after Independence.

